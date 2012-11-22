HONG KONG Nov 22 Hong Kong shares were poised to start at a two-week high on Thursday, led by a 1.7 percent rise in China Overseas Land & Investment.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.3 percent at 21,595.6, its highest intraday level since Nov. 8. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start up 0.3 percent.