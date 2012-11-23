HONG KONG Nov 23 Hong Kong shares were set to start weaker on Friday, with China Mobile the top drag on the Hang Seng Index, as investors take profit on its outperformance this week.

The Hang Seng Index was poised to open down 0.1 percent at 21,729.7, slipping off a two-week high set on Thursday. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to also start down 0.1 percent.