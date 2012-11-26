HONG KONG Nov 26 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Monday, with a 2.9 percent jump for China Overseas Land & Investment helping the Hang Seng Index inch back towards 2012 highs.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.3 percent at 21,986.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.5 percent.