European shares ends off highs as US jobs growth slows; DAX shines
* Energy stocks, Vestas fall on U.S. climate withdrawal (Adds details, closing prices)
HONG KONG Nov 27 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Tuesday, with a 2.7 percent jump for China-focused snack maker Want Want Holdings helping buoy a positive start for the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.5 percent at 21,969.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also open up 0.5 percent.
* Energy stocks, Vestas fall on U.S. climate withdrawal (Adds details, closing prices)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)