HONG KONG Nov 27 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Tuesday, with a 2.7 percent jump for China-focused snack maker Want Want Holdings helping buoy a positive start for the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.5 percent at 21,969.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also open up 0.5 percent.