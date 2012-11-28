HONG KONG Nov 28 Hong Kong shares were poised to start lower on Wednesday, with losses led by Chinese energy and banking majors as investors cut risk after U.S. Senate majority leader Harry Reid said there was little progress made in "fiscal cliff" talks.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.4 percent at 21,764.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.6 percent.