HONG KONG Dec 3 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Monday, helped by official data showing manufacturing activity in China rising to a 7-month high in November, with Chinese consumer counter Hengan International set to open 2.6 percent higher.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.2 percent at 22,070.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.1 percent.