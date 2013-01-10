US STOCKS-Wall St at record levels despite tepid jobs report
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
HONG KONG Jan 10 Hong Kong shares are set to start higher on Thursday, with a local property developer Wharf Holdings, up 2.6 percent, the top percentage gainer among Hang Seng Index components.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at 23,240.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start up 0.1 percent.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Jun 2 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 37,985.5 123,584.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trade