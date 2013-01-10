HONG KONG Jan 10 Hong Kong shares are set to start higher on Thursday, with a local property developer Wharf Holdings, up 2.6 percent, the top percentage gainer among Hang Seng Index components.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at 23,240.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start up 0.1 percent.