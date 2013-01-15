HONG KONG Jan 15 Hong Kong shares are set to start slightly lower on Tuesday, with the market taking a breather after its recent strong showing with property stocks taking the lead.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.11 percent at 23,388.47. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open 0.19 percent lower.

Shares of China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd rose 4.6 percent after the China's fifth-biggest mainland insurer by market capitalisation said it was considering acquiring an additional 25 percent stake in Taiping Life Insurance from its parent company.