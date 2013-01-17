HONG KONG Jan 17 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Thursday, helped by strength in the property sector with Cheung Kong Holdings among the top boosts to the benchmark Hang Seng Index with a 1.8 percent rise.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.5 percent at 23,471.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.6 percent.