HONG KONG Dec 5 Hong Kong shares were set to creep higher at Wednesday's open, helped by a 1.6 percent rise for Ping An Insurance after HSBC Holdings said it sold its $9.38 billion stake in the company to an affiliate of Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.1 percent at 21,819 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.2 percent.