HONG KONG Dec 7 Hong Kong shares were set to open slightly higher on Friday, with financial counters buoying index gains and Prada jumping 4.7 percent after stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.2 percent at 22,294.7 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.3 percent. Both benchmarks looked set for a third-straight weekly gain.