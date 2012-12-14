HONG KONG Dec 14 Hong Kong shares are set to start lower on Friday, dragged by a 1.4 percent slide for Chinese oil giant Sinopec ahead of a preliminary survey of manufacturing activity in China in December expected shortly after the market open.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 22,396.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.4 percent.