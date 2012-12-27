HONG KONG Dec 27 Hong Kong shares were set to start at the highest since August 2011 on Thursday, helped by a 2.1 percent rise for exporter Li & Fung as investors return to the market after a 2-1/2 day Christmas holiday.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.7 percent at 22,705.5, its highest intra-day level since Aug. 1, 2011. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.9 percent.