HONG KONG Dec 28 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Friday, led by Chinese stocks after more policy cues from the country's central bank pledging to quicken the pace of financial sector reform in 2013.

The Hang Seng Index was poised to open up 0.4 percent at 22,706.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start 0.8 percent higher.