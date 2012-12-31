China shares fall on liquidity concern, Hong Kong follows global trend higher
* Liquidity fears bite before bank health-check, Fed decision
HONG KONG Dec 31 Hong Kong shares were set to open weaker on Monday, dragged down by a 1.5 percent decline in New World Development in the last trading session of the year.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.4 percent at 22,584.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start 0.4 percent lower.
