HONG KONG Jan 3 Hong Kong shares were set to start at a second successive 19-month high on Thursday, with China Overseas Land & Investment topping percentage gains among Hang Seng Index components after rising 2.3 percent.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.3 percent at 23,390.5, its highest intra-day level since June 1, 2011. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.7 percent.