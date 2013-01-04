BRIEF-Accenture acquires SolutionsIQ
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services
HONG KONG Jan 4 Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Friday, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index dragged by a 2.4 percent decline for China-focused footwear retailer Belle International.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.1 percent at 23,370.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start flat.
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services
* Energy stocks, Vestas fall on U.S. climate withdrawal (Adds details, closing prices)