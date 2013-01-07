HONG KONG Jan 7 Hong Kong shares are set to start the week higher on Monday, helped by strength in HSBC Holdings after global regulators gave banks four more years to build up cash buffers so they can use some reserves to help struggling economies grow.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at 23,345.2. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.1 percent.