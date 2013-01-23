HONG KONG Jan 23 Hong Kong shares are set to start higher on Wednesday, with a 4 percent jump in Chinese shipper Cosco Pacific helping buoy the Hang Seng Index to its highest in more than 19 months.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.2 percent at 23,700.5, its highest since June 1, 2011. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start up 0.2 percent.