HONG KONG Jan 30 Hong Kong shares are set to start at their highest intra-day level since May 2011 on Wednesday, helped by gains of 1.2 percent for heavyweights China Construction Bank and China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd .

The Hang Seng Index is set to open up 0.5 percent at 23,767.3, its highest intra-day level since early May 2011. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.6 percent.