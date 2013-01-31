US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
HONG KONG Jan 31 Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Thursday, dragged by a 2.8 percent slide for CNOOC Ltd.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.1 percent at 23,799.2, slipping from Wednesday's 21-month high. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.3 percent.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)