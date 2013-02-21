BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro approves issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2
* Says approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG Feb 21 Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Thursday, with property stocks leading the slide following Beijing's latest move to curb frothy real estate markets.
Belle International Holdings Ltd, China's top footwear retailer, dropped 12.9 percent after saying it expected its 2012 net profit would be marginally higher than in 2011, and would be at the lower end of a range of estimates contained in certain analysts' reports.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.2 percent at 23,026.18. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to start down 1.5 percent.
* Says approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investment under PIS in Tejas Networks Limited by FII/FPI investment limit from 24 to 49 percent and increase in NRI limit from 10 to 24 percent Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qEwhyX) Further company coverage: