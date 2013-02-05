HONG KONG Feb 5 Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Tuesday, dragged by a 6.1 percent fall in refiner China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) after it placed $3.1 billion worth of new shares.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.2 percent at 23,685.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.7 percent.