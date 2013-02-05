Indian shares post record closing high; clock fourth weekly gain
June 2 Indian shares climbed on Friday to post record closing highs and a fourth consecutive weekly gain, with Hero MotoCorp Ltd leading the rise on strong monthly sales data.
HONG KONG Feb 5 Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Tuesday, dragged by a 6.1 percent fall in refiner China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) after it placed $3.1 billion worth of new shares.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.2 percent at 23,685.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.7 percent.
* Seeks members' nod for issue of up to 307.2 million shares to India government at 37.44 rupees each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: