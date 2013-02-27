HONG KONG Feb 27 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Wednesday, helped by a 2.2 percent rise for AIA Group after the Asian insurance giant posted 89 percent growth in 2012 net profit.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.6 percent at 22,656.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start up 0.6 percent.