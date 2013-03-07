HONG KONG, March 7 Hong Kong shares are set to start lower on Thursday after two straight days of gains, with the Hang Seng Index dragged by a 1.4 percent slide for China Overseas Land.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 22,729.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.3 percent.