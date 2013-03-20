HONG KONG, March 20 Hong Kong shares were likely to start lower on Wednesday, as Chinese coal producers extended losses with China Shenhua Energy down 1.1 percent.

Uncertainty in Cyprus after the island's parliament rejected the terms of an European bailout plan also weighed on sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 21,990 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start flat.