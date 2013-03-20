BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro seeks members' nod for issuance of bonus shares in 1:2 ratio
* Seeks members' nod for issuance of bonus shares in 1:2 ratio Source text (http://bit.ly/2shh0Fb) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, March 20 Hong Kong shares were likely to start lower on Wednesday, as Chinese coal producers extended losses with China Shenhua Energy down 1.1 percent.
Uncertainty in Cyprus after the island's parliament rejected the terms of an European bailout plan also weighed on sentiment.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 21,990 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start flat.
Jun 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 31, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Armaan Industries Pvt Ltd