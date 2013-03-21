GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks follow Wall Street's negative lead, sterling slips on election fears
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority
HONG KONG, March 21 Hong Kong shares are set to start slightly higher on Thursday, with strength in Chinese banks offseting a 4.9 percent slide for Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings after its 2012 earnings.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at 22,285.8. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.3 percent.
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority
* NDTV will provide content to billboard-size digital tv screens installed by xtd in delhi metro rail network.