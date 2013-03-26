HONG KONG, March 26 Hong Kong shares were set to start weaker on Tuesday, dragged down by a 2.2 percent slide for Belle International after China's top footwear retailer by market value posted its slowest profit growth since 2008.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 22,208.1. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.1 percent.