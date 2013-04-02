HONG KONG, April 2 Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Tuesday, with Shui On Land tumbling 12.3 percent after the Hong Kong property developer announced plans to offer up to 2.25 billion share rights at a 45 percent discount to its Thursday closing price.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.4 percent at 22,203.9. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.8 percent.