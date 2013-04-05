HONG KONG, April 5 Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Friday as lower oil prices pull down the three Chinese oil majors, with PetroChina and CNOOC each down more than 2 percent.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.5 percent at 22,230.9. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.4 percent.