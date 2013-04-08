China Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0.5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 21.7 pct
HONG KONG, April 8 Hong Kong shares were set to start flat on Monday, as strength in Chinese footwear retailer Belle International offset weakness in local property developers after weekend sales volumes disappointed.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open flat at 21,733.8. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.2 percent.
