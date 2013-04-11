RPT-ANALYSIS-Pain from India's phone wars extends beyond RCom's sibling spat
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
HONG KONG, April 11 Hong Kong shares were poised to start higher on Thursday, with gains on benchmark indexes buoyed by a 3.3 percent jump for China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , the mainland's largest coal producer.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.7 percent at 22,198.5. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was also indicated to start 0.7 percent higher.
Chinese banks extended 1.06 trillion yuan ($171.2 billion) of new local currency loans in March, above market expectations for 850 billion yuan and sharply higher than the previous month, central bank data released shortly before the market open showed.
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
SHANGHAI, May 31 China stocks rose sharply in early trade on Wednesday after regulators tightened rules regulating share sales by listed companies' major shareholders.