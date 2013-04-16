HONG KONG, April 16 Hong Kong shares were set to open trading at their lowest in almost five months on Tuesday, with China's largest gold miner Zijin Mining among the main losers among commodities-related counters with a 4.3 percent slide.

The Hang Seng Index was poised to open down 0.9 percent at 21,571.6, its lowest intra-day level since Nov. 22. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.2 percent.