BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for Energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
HONG KONG May 7 Hong Kong shares are set to open flat on Tuesday, with Kunlun Energy the top percentage gainer among Hang Seng Index components with a 1.1 percent gain.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open flat at 22,924.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.1 percent.
May 31 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday as gains in technology and healthcare shares more than offset the impact of a steep fall in oil prices.