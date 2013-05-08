HONG KONG May 8 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Wednesday, with earnings-driven strength for HSBC Holdings outweighing a 6.6 percent loss for Esprit Holdings after the retailer issued a profit warning.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.7 percent at 23,216 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.9 percent.

China Modern Dairy shares tumbled 6.8 percent after China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd said it planned to buy a 26.92 percent stake for HK$3.18 billion ($409.78 million).