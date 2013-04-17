US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
HONG KONG, April 17 Hong Kong shares are set to start higher on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street gains helped by a rebound in metal prices with gold ornament and jewellery retailers such as Chow Tai Fook and Luk Fook Holdings gaining ground.
The Hang Seng Index was poised to open up 0.6 percent at 21,794.69. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.4 percent.
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.