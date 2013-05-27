HONG KONG May 27 Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Monday, dragged down by a 1.6 percent loss for mobile phone operator China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd that topped falls among Hang Seng Index components.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 22,571.63. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open 0.3 percent lower.