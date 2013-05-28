US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips with energy, banks
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
HONG KONG May 28 Hong Kong shares were poised to start barely higher on Tuesday, with China Taiping Insurance spiking 10 percent after the company said it would spend HK$13.3 billion ($1.71 billion) to restructure.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at 22,710.2. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.2 percent.
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)