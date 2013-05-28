HONG KONG May 28 Hong Kong shares were poised to start barely higher on Tuesday, with China Taiping Insurance spiking 10 percent after the company said it would spend HK$13.3 billion ($1.71 billion) to restructure.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at 22,710.2. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.2 percent.