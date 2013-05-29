HONG KONG May 29 Hong Kong shares are set to start lower on Wednesday, with Zoomlion Heavy Industry , trading for the first time this week, sliding 3.8 percent despite the company's denial of allegations in a media report it had provided false sales data.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.4 percent at 22,826.9. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.5 percent.