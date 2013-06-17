HONG KONG, June 17 Hong Kong shares are poised to start the week higher on Monday, helped by a 2.7 percent rise for Cheung Kong Holdings after it announced a purchase of a Dutch waste processing firm in a joint venture with three partners.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.2 percent at 21,007.3 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start flat.