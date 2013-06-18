BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
HONG KONG, June 18 Hong Kong shares were poised to start lower on Tuesday, with GCL-Poly Energy Holdings diving 11.4 percent, more than the 9.1 percent discount from its Monday close on news that a substantial shareholder priced a stake sale.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.6 percent at 21,102.6 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start down 0.6 percent.
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
May 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points at 7535 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * INDIVIOR: British drugmaker Indivior Plc said on Tuesday it applied for a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market its drug to treat opioid use disorder (OUD). * ANTOFAGASTA: Chilean mining company Antofagasta Minerals has sold its minority stake in a solar park in northern Chile, and will launch a power auction for on