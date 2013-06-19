HONG KONG, June 19 Hong Kong shares are poised
to start lower on Wednesday, with high yielding names in the
local property and utilities sectors mostly weaker as investors
await the outcome of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve rate-setting
meeting later in the day.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent
at 21,118.4 points. The China Enterprises Index of the
leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start
down 0.4 percent.
China Mengniu Diary shares jumped 8.4 percent
after the company announced a HK$12.5 billion ($1.6 billion)
offer to buy Carlyle-backed Yashili International Holdings Ltd
. Yashili shares were up 3.6 percent.