BRIEF-India's Sarthak Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 1.9 million rupees versus 301,000 rupees year ago
HONG KONG, June 13 Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Thursday, dragged down by Hong Kong property developers, with New World Development sliding 3.8 percent to be the top percentage loser among Hang Seng benchmark components.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.3 percent at 21,069.26. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open 1.9 percent lower.
* Says considered proposal for raising of rs 17.56 billion rupees through issuance of 'w' series corporate bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: