HONG KONG, June 13 Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Thursday, dragged down by Hong Kong property developers, with New World Development sliding 3.8 percent to be the top percentage loser among Hang Seng benchmark components.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.3 percent at 21,069.26. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open 1.9 percent lower.