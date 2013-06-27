HONG KONG, June 27 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Thursday, with shoe retailer Belle International rising 3.9 percent to be the top percentage gainer among Hang Seng Index components.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.6 percent at 20,456.47 Points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open 0.4 percent higher.