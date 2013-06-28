BRIEF-BPCL plans to set up oil trading desk in Singapore with Shell - source
* BPCL plans to set up oil trading desk in Singapore with Shell - source Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, June 28 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Friday, with Hengan International Group Co Ltd rising 3.9 percent to be the top percentage gainer among Hang Seng Index components.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.8 percent at 20596.63. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open 0.7 percent higher.
* BPCL plans to set up oil trading desk in Singapore with Shell - source Further company coverage:
* rbi: allots 4.90 billion rupees at 13-day variable rate repo auction versus 215 billion rupees notified
March 31 Indian shares fell on Friday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers, but were poised for a third straight gain on month fuelled by a crucial victory for India's ruling party in a key state election and big foreign inflows into markets.