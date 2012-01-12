HONG KONG Jan 12 Hong Kong shares were poised to start lower on Thursday, set to snap a three-day winning streak as investors eye December inflation data from China due to be released later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.2 percent at 19,112.76. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.1 percent at 10,506.21. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)