HONG KONG Feb 3 Hong Kong shares are set to open lower on Friday, with China Mobile the top drag on the Hang Seng Index, but losses are seen limited by the 200-day moving average, at about 20,511, ahead of fresh U.S. employment data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.28 percent at 20,680.71. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.36 percent at 11,541.54. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)