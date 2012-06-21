HONG KONG, June 21 Hong Kong shares opened slightly weaker on Thursday ahead of the release of China's HSBC flash PMI that could give investors fresh clues on the state of the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

The Hang Seng Index was down 0.3 percent at 19,462.58 by 0135 GMT, while the China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland firms was off 0.2 percent at 9,798.30. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)