HONG KONG, Nov 14 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Monday, tracking Wall Street gains on easing concerns about Europe and ahead of fresh U.S. economic data this week that could offer investors clues on the state of the global economy.

On Friday, the Hang Seng Index posted its second successive weekly drop as investors continued to take money off the table following last month's rally in Chinese shares with escalating worries about Italy and Greece providing little incentive for fresh buying.

The benchmark gained 0.9 percent on the day following Thursday's 5.3 percent, over-1,000 point drop. For the week, the Hang Seng lost 3.6 percent. The index is down almost 17 percent in 2011 to date.

Chinese consumer companies Tingyi Holdings and Want Want China could see some buying interest after the manager of the Hang Seng Index announced late on Friday they would be added to the benchmark.

Tingyi is also scheduled to post its third-quarter earnings later on Monday.

Also in focus is Russia's United Company RUSAL Plc , the world's top aluminium producer. The company said on Monday its third quarter net profit jumped sharply from a year ago despite weak economic conditions that dampened prices and demand for the light metal.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was trading up 1.5 percent at 8,643.1 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading up 2.1 percent at 1,901.9 points at 0056 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* Chinese state-owned oil company Sinopec Group extended its interests in Brazil's deepwater oil finds on Friday with a deal to pay $3.5 billion for a 30 percent stake in the Brazilian unit of Portuguese oil company Galp Energia. Sinopec Group is the parent of Hong Kong-listed and Shanghai-listed China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) .

* HSBC Holdings Plc has injected 2.8 billion yuan ($441 million) into its China unit, underscoring the growing importance of the Chinese market to the bank at a time when it is cutting jobs elsewhere.

* Sinopharm Group, China's largest pharmaceutical products distributor, posted a 30 percent year on year rise in net profit to 1.24 billion yuan for the nine months ended in September.

* Pacific Andes International Holdings Ltd announced the withdrawal of a proposed listing of Taiwan Depository Receipts by its 66 percent owned Pacific Andes Resources Development Ltd amid volatility in the global financial markets and economic crisis in the European Union. For statement click here

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall Street gains for week as Italy fears ebb > Euro climbs vs dollar, market awaits Italy auction > Bond prices fall, Europe to remain key driver > Gold rises 1.5 pct on Europe hopes, tracks S&P > Oil up as EU jitters ease, U.S. consumers brighten (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)