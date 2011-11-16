HONG KONG Nov 16 Hong Kong shares are set
to edge higher at Wednesday's open following Wall Street gains,
but turnover could stay weak with the situation in Europe
keeping investors on the sidelines and trading rangebound.
Retail and manufacturing data on Tuesday that suggested the
U.S. economy was recovering could lend support to shares of
exporters with sizeable exposure to the American market, such as
Li & Fung Ltd.
On Tuesday, weakness in financials dragged the Hang Seng
Index down 0.8 percent to 19,348.4 points, with the
benchmark struggling to recover a 1,000-point plunge last
Thursday.
Short selling interest accounted for 6.3 percent of total
turnover in Hong Kong on Tuesday, the lowest this month,
illustrative of weak investor appetite as the situation in
Europe drags on unabated.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was
trading up 0.1 percent at 8,549.7 points, while the Korea
Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading up 0.8
percent at 1,901.7 points at 0055 GMT.
HOT STOCKS
* The Canadian government on Tuesday approved China National
Offshore Oil Corp's C$2 billion ($1.9 billion) deal
for struggling oil sands operator Opti Canada Inc.
* Sino-Forest Corp, parent of Greenheart Group Ltd
, claims an independent panel found no evidence it was
perpetrating a massive investor fraud, but the Chinese forestry
company's chief accuser said the probe lacked credibility.
* Hong Kong's PCCW Ltd expects attractive yields
on its business trust to draw investors to the planned up to
$1.4 billion IPO of telecom business, a top company executive
said on Tuesday. The IPO, the first single investment trust to
list in Hong Kong, is being offered at a yield of 7.5-8.9
percent for 2012.
* Esprit Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday that it has
appointed Holly Li as the new chief executive of its China
operations with effect from February next year, to head the
company's expansion in China.
* China Coal Energy Co Ltd said on
Tuesday it had resumed production at all of its five underground
coal mines suspended in September for safety inspection
following an accident at a mine operated by its parent that
killed at least 10 people.
* China Mobile expects to finish the second-phase
of its fourth-generation (4G) network trials by June, a senior
company executive said on Tuesday, as the world's largest mobile
carrier tries to boost its data services to attract high-end
users.
* Macau gaming company Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd
, 12 percent owned by European private equity firm
Permira, is maintaining a robust outlook for the world's largest
gambling destination, aiming for growth to beat an industry
consensus of 15-20 percent growth in 2012, a top executive said
on Tuesday.
* Chinese medical device maker Shandong Weigao Group
posted a 11 percent year on year rise in third quarter
profit to 249.4 million yuan.
* Dell Inc's quarterly revenue just missed Wall
Street estimates, and the world's No. 3 personal computer maker
warned that full-year revenue could be hurt by an industrywide
shortage of hard drives. The company lost market share during
the third quarter to Asian rival Lenovo Group which
vaulted past it to claim the No. 2 ranking in PCs behind market
leader HP.
* Intime Department Store (Group) Co Ltd said the
Government of Singapore Investment Corporation Pte Ltd
(GIC) would buy a total 134.2 million new and existing shares in
the firm, raising its stake to 9.08 percent from 2.44
percent.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)