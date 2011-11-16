HONG KONG Nov 16 Hong Kong shares are set to edge higher at Wednesday's open following Wall Street gains, but turnover could stay weak with the situation in Europe keeping investors on the sidelines and trading rangebound.

Retail and manufacturing data on Tuesday that suggested the U.S. economy was recovering could lend support to shares of exporters with sizeable exposure to the American market, such as Li & Fung Ltd.

On Tuesday, weakness in financials dragged the Hang Seng Index down 0.8 percent to 19,348.4 points, with the benchmark struggling to recover a 1,000-point plunge last Thursday.

Short selling interest accounted for 6.3 percent of total turnover in Hong Kong on Tuesday, the lowest this month, illustrative of weak investor appetite as the situation in Europe drags on unabated.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was trading up 0.1 percent at 8,549.7 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading up 0.8 percent at 1,901.7 points at 0055 GMT.

HOT STOCKS

* The Canadian government on Tuesday approved China National Offshore Oil Corp's C$2 billion ($1.9 billion) deal for struggling oil sands operator Opti Canada Inc.

* Sino-Forest Corp, parent of Greenheart Group Ltd , claims an independent panel found no evidence it was perpetrating a massive investor fraud, but the Chinese forestry company's chief accuser said the probe lacked credibility.

* Hong Kong's PCCW Ltd expects attractive yields on its business trust to draw investors to the planned up to $1.4 billion IPO of telecom business, a top company executive said on Tuesday. The IPO, the first single investment trust to list in Hong Kong, is being offered at a yield of 7.5-8.9 percent for 2012.

* Esprit Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday that it has appointed Holly Li as the new chief executive of its China operations with effect from February next year, to head the company's expansion in China.

* China Coal Energy Co Ltd said on Tuesday it had resumed production at all of its five underground coal mines suspended in September for safety inspection following an accident at a mine operated by its parent that killed at least 10 people.

* China Mobile expects to finish the second-phase of its fourth-generation (4G) network trials by June, a senior company executive said on Tuesday, as the world's largest mobile carrier tries to boost its data services to attract high-end users.

* Macau gaming company Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd , 12 percent owned by European private equity firm Permira, is maintaining a robust outlook for the world's largest gambling destination, aiming for growth to beat an industry consensus of 15-20 percent growth in 2012, a top executive said on Tuesday.

* Chinese medical device maker Shandong Weigao Group posted a 11 percent year on year rise in third quarter profit to 249.4 million yuan.

* Dell Inc's quarterly revenue just missed Wall Street estimates, and the world's No. 3 personal computer maker warned that full-year revenue could be hurt by an industrywide shortage of hard drives. The company lost market share during the third quarter to Asian rival Lenovo Group which vaulted past it to claim the No. 2 ranking in PCs behind market leader HP.

* Intime Department Store (Group) Co Ltd said the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation Pte Ltd (GIC) would buy a total 134.2 million new and existing shares in the firm, raising its stake to 9.08 percent from 2.44 percent.

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St rises on U.S. economy, progress in Italy > Euro falls for 2nd straight day on contagion fears > Bonds mostly steady as stock gains damp safety bid > Gold trades flat, euro jitters help recoup losses > Oil up on economic data despite EU contagion worry (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)